The Calmer Co Unveils Renounceable Entitlement Offer to Raise A$3.5 Million

The Calmer Co International Ltd (ASX:CCO) has announced a renounceable entitlement offer aiming to raise up to A$3.5 million. The company, which provides natural solutions to calm nerves, support mind and muscle relaxation, and induce sleep with products like drinking powders, teas, shots, concentrates, and capsules under brands such as Fiji Kava and Taki Mai, is offering eligible shareholders one new fully paid ordinary share for every one existing share held. Priced attractively at A$0.001 per New Share, this represents a 50.00% discount to the last traded price of A$0.002.

Under the terms of the offer, announced on 27 July 2026, shareholders will also receive one free attaching New Option for every two New Shares acquired. These New Options will have an exercise price of A$0.002 and an expiry date 2.5 years from their issue. As a renounceable offer, rights are tradeable on the ASX, providing flexibility for shareholders. The entitlement offer also includes a Top-Up Offer, allowing eligible shareholders who take up their full entitlement to apply for additional shares and options, subject to any remaining shortfall. The offer is lead managed and partly underwritten by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd.

Up to approximately 3.5 billion New Shares and 1.75 billion New Options will be issued under the Entitlement Offer. Eligible shareholders with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the United States are invited to participate. The capital raising initiative is set to fund several key strategic objectives, with proceeds allocated to repay Secured Convertible Notes, expand inventory to support growing sales and new market entries, and undertake e-commerce and awareness-generating marketing activities in Australia and the USA. Furthermore, funds will support new product launches and contribute to general working capital, including the costs associated with the offer. The Record Date for eligible shareholders is Thursday, 30 July 2026, with the offer scheduled to close on Monday, 17 August 2026.