Spark New Zealand Initiates Strategic Review of Digital Services Division

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX: SPK), a leading telecommunications and digital services provider in New Zealand, today announced the commencement of a strategic review of its Digital Services division. This initiative is a key part of the company’s SPK-30 strategy, which focuses on core connectivity while simplifying and optimising its offerings beyond the core. Spark New Zealand provides a comprehensive suite of mobile, broadband, and IT solutions to consumers and businesses across the country.

The company will adopt a new organisational structure featuring two distinct divisions: Connectivity and Digital Services. The Connectivity division will encompass consumer mobile, broadband, and business connectivity, including managed services, collaboration, IoT, and security. The Digital Services division will comprise cloud, IT services, and adjacent products. The strategic review aims to assess options to maximise shareholder value from its Digital Services portfolio, with an advisor appointed and completion expected during H1 FY27. There is no certainty that the review will result in a transaction.

In conjunction with this organisational shift, Spark has made changes to its Leadership Team. Mark Beder has been appointed Chief Customer Officer of Connectivity, taking responsibility for the core business. Greg Clark will serve as Interim Chief Customer Officer of Digital Services until December 2026, after which he will depart the company following a 13-year career with Spark. Additionally, Tommy Bjorkberg has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, and Leela Ashford will assume the role of Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer.

Spark CEO Jolie Hodson noted that these changes are designed to create clear ownership and strengthen execution across both divisions, enabling appropriate capital and resource allocation. The company confirmed that its FY26 guidance remains unchanged, with its full-year results scheduled to be reported on August 20.