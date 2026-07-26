ASX Performance Hides Structural Market Challenges

The S&P/ASX 200 Index recorded a 2.7 per cent price return last financial year, with the accumulation index reaching 6.3 per cent after dividends. While seemingly respectable, analysts suggest this performance is insufficient given the structural risks investors are now asked to absorb. The headline figures are believed to conceal a deeper, more systemic issue within Australia’s equity market, one potentially amplified by the superannuation system’s Your Future Your Super performance test, which has compressed the incentive for fund managers to deviate from the benchmark.

This structural problem is evident in the stark divergence among the index’s largest holdings. In a recent financial year, for instance, BHP surged 62 per cent amidst copper demand, contrasting sharply with Commonwealth Bank’s approximate 10 per cent fall as its valuation adjusted. CSL, once a market darling, also saw a significant 52 per cent drop as its complex business model faced challenges. Such widespread dispersion among top-tier stocks suggests that passive flows alone cannot be blamed for price movements and highlights a market whose lack of diversity makes it vulnerable to macro shocks. The absence of a deep technology sector, typically an engine of growth in developed markets, leaves Australia’s sharemarket highly geared towards real estate and commodities.

The macroeconomic backdrop further compounds these issues. Australia faces diminishing fiscal flexibility, recent interest rate hikes, and an increased tax burden on investors. An economy dependent on immigration-driven demand and commodity price volatility creates a challenging environment for asset pricing. Long-term productivity trends are also a concern, with multifactor productivity growth significantly slowing since the 1990s. While artificial intelligence is often touted as a fix, real productivity gains stem from redesigned workflows and efficient capital allocation, not just technology deployment. Businesses prioritising resilience through supply chain adjustments may also inadvertently become less efficient, impacting national productivity.

Consequently, the takeaway for investors is not to abandon Australian equities but to approach them with greater selectivity. The wide distribution of returns – with the materials sector up 48 per cent while healthcare and information technology each fell 37 per cent – renders the average return almost meaningless for individual investor experience. The more constructive approach involves loosening the benchmark’s hold on portfolios, focusing on businesses with durable cash flows, dividends paid from earnings, and sensible valuations, rather than simply tracking index weight or being heavily geared to housing or commodity cycles. Spreading exposure more evenly can help resist the distortions created by market concentration, indicating that the passive, benchmark-anchored route is perhaps narrower and more concentrated than commonly perceived.