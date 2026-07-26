Australian Equities Face Mounting Bearish Sentiment

A prevailing bearish sentiment is taking hold across Australian equities, with global and local analysts signalling a challenging period ahead. Concerns centre on persistently high interest rates, a vulnerable property market, and subdued productivity. Fears that recent policy decisions, including potential capital gains tax changes, could deter entrepreneurial talent and exacerbate economic headwinds. Notably, local investors largely concur with this gloomy outlook, evidenced by increased short interest in Australia’s four major banks.

Dion Hershan of Yarra Capital, an investment firm overseeing $20 billion, articulated a dour economic outlook for the 2027 financial year, citing “relentless self-harm.” He criticised a “confidence destroying budget” for introducing “poor and terrible policy choices,” warning that changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax could stifle the property market and divert capital from job-creating investments. This perspective echoes Nuno Matos, Chief Executive of ANZ, a major Australian bank, who highlighted Australia’s failure to achieve more than one per cent per-person growth over two decades despite abundant advantages, urging a more entrepreneurial national approach.

Despite this pessimism, Hershan identifies compelling pockets of opportunity on the ASX. He highlights software stocks like Xero, a cloud-based accounting software company; Seek, an online employment marketplace; and Carsales, an online automotive classifieds business, as offering long-term value. Energy stocks such as Woodside Energy and Origin Energy are seen benefiting from the oil crisis, while mining giants like BHP and Alcoa remain well-placed. Conversely, Hershan advises caution on retailers Woolworths, Coles, and Wesfarmers due to consumer fatigue, and recommends underweighting real estate investment trusts. He also suggests the banking sector faces significant vulnerability from slowing credit growth, margin pressures, and elevated valuations, compounded by concerns over private credit exposure in a softening property market.