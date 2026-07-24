Trump Tariffs and Global Tensions Buffet Markets

Australian markets faced headwinds today as former US President Donald Trump imposed a 12.5 per cent tariff on Australia, marking an attempt to rebuild trade barriers previously struck down by the US Supreme Court. The broader Australian share market saw declines near midday AEST, with technology stocks feeling the brunt of a Wall Street sell-down. Firms such as WiseTech, Xero, and NextDC experienced tumbles, reflecting investor caution amidst the shifting global trade landscape.

Conversely, energy giants Santos and Woodside surged, benefiting from a significant spike in oil prices, which topped US$100 a barrel. This rise was fuelled by President Trump’s warning of ‘massive punishment’ on Iran and escalating tensions in the Red Sea, which threaten crucial supply routes. In corporate news, Cochlear, a global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and supplies implantable hearing solutions, revealed a key win regarding US imports, providing a positive note amid broader market jitters. Meanwhile, the Victorian government is reportedly mulling the future of its $18 billion Melbourne Water asset, with strategic options, including potential monetisation, being explored by consultants EY.

Further local business developments saw Firmus pushing to fast-track data centre projects in South Australia, even as plans for an artificial intelligence factory in Bell Bay, Tasmania, faced delays following community concerns. In personal finance, superannuation funds continued to be a focus for many Australians, with growth investment products delivering a cumulative 44 per cent return over the past four years for top performers. These varied movements underscore a complex and dynamic financial environment, influenced by both domestic policy considerations and international geopolitical shifts.