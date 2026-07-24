Supply Network Details FY2026 Growth Initiatives Amidst Global Headwinds

Supply Network Limited (ASX: SNL), which operates Multispares as a leading supplier of aftermarket parts for the road transport and logistics sector, catering to trucks and buses across Australia and New Zealand, has released its FY2026 full-year market update. The company reported navigating a complex macro environment in the second half of FY2026, particularly after hostilities in the Middle East impacted diesel and lubricant costs and product sourcing. Despite these challenges, Multispares successfully continued to add new customers and expand business with existing clients, maintaining broad-based revenue growth across its diverse operations.

The period saw significant investment, particularly in New Zealand, where a new branch opened at Rosedale in North Auckland in March 2026, performing ahead of expectations. Further enhancements included a racking expansion at the Hamilton distribution centre, completed in June 2026, and major steps towards closer integration of New Zealand and Australian operating systems and personnel. In Australia, the business focused on extensive IT system upgrades, including transitioning to a new browser-based sales interface, developing new warehouse scanning capabilities, and implementing a new ERP backbone. These upgrades are now functional and delivering immediate benefits, allowing the company to refocus on efficiency and customer service.

Key Australian infrastructure projects completed in FY2026 include the full integration of the Pemulwuy (Sydney) and extended Truganina (Melbourne) distribution centres, demonstrating a scalable approach to network expansion. Looking ahead, SNL is preparing for a substantial expansion of its Australian branch network. This includes tripling the footprint of its Eagle Farm branch, doubling Canberra’s branch capacity, and relocating branches in Toowoomba and Kwinana to larger, more accessible sites. Additionally, the company has acquired land in Penrith to construct a new branch, a project expected to cost around $9 million and open in early FY2028, further enhancing service in Sydney’s north-west.

Supply Network Limited remains optimistic about the growing global aftermarket parts industry, estimated to expand by 7% per annum. The company is collaborating with international leaders to validate its positive long-term growth outlook and has targeted revenue growth of approximately $50 million in FY2027. To bolster operational coordination, the role of General Manager, Australia, has been elevated to Group General Manager, strengthening the senior management team across both Australian and New Zealand operations.