Supply Network Reports Strong Preliminary FY26 Results, Boosts Final Dividend

Supply Network Limited (ASX: SNL) today released its preliminary financial results for the year ended 30 June 2026, alongside the declaration of a final dividend, signalling a period of strong performance. The company, which operates as a prominent distributor of aftermarket parts for commercial vehicles across Australia and New Zealand, providing essential components to the transport and logistics sectors, reported robust unaudited figures, indicating positive operational momentum. These early insights from management accounts highlight a successful financial year, pending the full audited disclosure.

The preliminary figures, derived from unaudited management accounts, indicate consolidated sales revenue reaching $403.1 million for FY2026. This substantial revenue figure underscores Supply Network’s solid market presence and effective operational strategies within the highly competitive commercial vehicle parts distribution sector. Furthermore, the company anticipates reporting a profit after income tax of approximately $47.7 million, reflecting healthy profitability for the period. Investors are reminded that these financial outcomes are preliminary and remain subject to the completion of the formal audit process, with the full audited results expected to be released to the market on 24 August 2026.

In a move reflecting its financial strength, the Directors have declared a fully franked final dividend of 44.0 cents per share. This represents a notable increase of 6.0 cents per share when compared to the final dividend paid in the previous financial year, underscoring the company’s ability to deliver enhanced shareholder returns. The record date for eligible shareholders to receive this final dividend is set for 18 September 2026, with the payment scheduled to be made on 2 October 2026. Supply Network Limited also confirmed that its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will not be activated for this particular final dividend, as stated in a separate Appendix 3A.1 notification lodged with the ASX today.