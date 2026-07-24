Green360 Technologies Amends Holcim Agreement Details, Estimates Revenue Between $1M and $2M

Green360 Technologies Limited (ASX:GT3) today announced an amendment to its landmark binding supply agreement with Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd, providing an estimated revenue range for the contract. The company, an Australian-based building materials supplier of Kaolin products, was the first to commercialise metakaolin (calcined kaolin) as a supplementary cementitious material (SCM) in the Australian concrete market. GT3 confirmed that the supply agreement, focused on its proprietary low-carbon cement replacement product, MKX-CC (Calcined Clay), is estimated to generate between $1 million and $2 million in revenue over the initial 12-month supply period. This update clarifies the financial projections previously announced on 23 July 2026.

The agreement with Holcim, one of the world’s largest construction materials companies, marks GT3’s first binding commercial supply deal for MKX. Under the terms, Green360 Technologies’ wholly owned subsidiary, Suvo Minerals Australia Pty Ltd, will supply up to 4,800 tonnes of MKX-CC to Holcim’s Victorian concrete operations during the initial 12-month period. This formalises the commercial terms of a previously announced Memorandum of Understanding and represents an independent commercial validation of MKX by a global industry leader, following extensive technical evaluation.

This milestone signifies Green360 Technologies’ transition from product development to commercial sales, a move occurring less than three months after commencing commercial production in April 2026. Executive Chairman Aaron Banks highlighted the agreement as a significant endorsement of both the product’s quality and the company’s reliable supply capabilities at commercial scale. The deal also positions GT3 to address the growing structural shortages of traditional supplementary cementitious materials in Australia’s concrete industry, creating a platform for future commercial supply agreements.