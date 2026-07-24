Resouro Strategic Metals Moves Novo Mundo Gold Project Towards Long-Term Production

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX: RAU), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company primarily focused on the discovery and development of economic mineral projects across Brazil, including its flagship Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Project and the Novo Mundo gold project, has announced a significant advancement for its Novo Mundo Gold Project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. The company’s wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, Ison do Brasil Mineração Ltda., successfully lodged a Mining Concession Application (Requerimento de Lavra) for ANM Process No. 866.035/2009 on 16 July 2026. This move represents a pivotal development for the project.

The submission of this application is a crucial regulatory step for the Novo Mundo project, encompassing an area of approximately 930 hectares. The site is currently subject to a trial mining operation conducted under a Guia de Utilização, as previously outlined in a binding mining and processing agreement. Christopher Eager, Resouro’s Chief Executive Officer, emphasised the importance of this development, stating, “Lodging of the Mining Concession Application is a key regulatory step toward converting our trial mining operation at Novo Mundo into a fully licensed, long-term producing asset.” He further noted that it aligns with the company’s permitting strategy in the Alta Floresta Gold Province, aiming to establish Novo Mundo as a sustainable cash generator for Resouro.

This official submission signifies the subsequent phase in the ANM licensing procedure for the Novo Mundo project. Upon its grant, the Mining Concession will provide authorisation for long-term commercial mining within the specified area. This progression from a trial operation to a potential long-term asset is anticipated to bolster Resouro’s standing as an emerging gold developer. The company maintains a notable presence in the highly prospective Alta Floresta Gold Province, which is recognised as one of Brazil’s significant gold-producing regions. This strategic step reinforces Resouro’s commitment to advancing its Brazilian gold assets.