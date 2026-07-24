Orbital Corporation Achieves Successful First Flight with AATI, Secures Follow-On Engine Orders

Perth, Western Australia – Orbital Corporation Limited (ASX: OEC), a Perth, Western Australia-based designer and manufacturer of integrated heavy fuel propulsion systems for Group 2 and Group 3 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), today announced a significant milestone in its partnership with American Aerospace Technologies Inc. (AATI). The company is recognised as a global leader in UAV heavy fuel engine technology. Its 150HFE propulsion system successfully completed its inaugural flight aboard AATI’s AiRanger unmanned aircraft. This achievement swiftly led to a follow-on order from AATI for three additional 150HFE propulsion systems, increasing cumulative orders to eight propulsion systems and associated engineering integration services, now valued at more than US$750,000.

The successful flight validates the seamless integration of Orbital’s propulsion technology into the AiRanger platform, propelling AATI’s flight testing and fleet expansion agenda forward. Orbital is dispatching three more propulsion systems this week to bolster the next phase of the AiRanger development program. AATI’s AiRanger platform holds valuable commercial Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operating approvals in the United States, positioning it competitively for long-endurance unmanned operations. AATI is actively pursuing government opportunities, particularly focusing on long-endurance Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Stephen Pearce, CEO of Orbital Corporation Limited, highlighted the strategic importance of the relationship. “We look for customers that have the potential to build and operate meaningful fleets over the long term, and AATI is a strong example of that strategy,” Mr Pearce stated. He added that the successful first flight and follow-on order signify more than just an engine sale, anticipating future propulsion system orders and a transition of these aircraft into Orbital’s “Power by the Hour” (PBH) operating model as AATI expands its fleet. This combination of upfront hardware sales and long-term recurring service revenue is key for Orbital.