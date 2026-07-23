ASX Trimmed as Strong Jobs Fuel Rate Hike Fears

The Australian sharemarket concluded the trading day with modest gains, significantly paring back an earlier rally, following the release of surprisingly robust new employment data. This stronger-than-anticipated jobs report immediately sparked concerns among investors and analysts, escalating the perceived likelihood that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may be compelled to implement another interest rate hike. This swift shift in market sentiment consequently saw the local bourse retract from its substantial initial ascent, which had characterised much of the morning’s trading.

The employment figures, keenly observed by economists and market participants across the country, significantly exceeded consensus forecasts, disrupting prevailing expectations for a more subdued labour market. The unexpected strength in job creation has led to an immediate and notable adjustment in interest rate probabilities, with financial futures now reflecting a higher chance of further monetary tightening by the RBA. This development underscores the persistent challenge for the central bank as it meticulously navigates complex economic conditions while striving to bring persistent inflation back within its targeted range.

At the close of trading, the S&P/ASX 200 Index finished the session 16 points higher, marking a modest 0.2 per cent gain to settle at 8839. This final level, while positive, stood in stark contrast to the market’s much stronger performance observed earlier in the day. Throughout the morning and early afternoon, the benchmark index had enjoyed a vigorous run, climbing by more than 1.1 per cent to touch an intraday high of 8926.30. This peak represented the highest point the index had reached since mid-June, vividly illustrating the volatile interplay between crucial economic data releases and immediate market reactions.