ASX Braces for Significant Index Rebalance

Australian investors are bracing for one of the most substantial rebalances of the ASX in years, anticipated to spark a multibillion-dollar trading event driven by passive funds and quantitative firms. Up to six alterations are projected for the S&P/ASX 200 Index alone. Semiconductor components maker Weebit Nano, which develops and commercialises silicon oxide (SiOx) ReRAM technology, and car leasing and salary packaging business Smartgroup, providing services for employee benefits and fleet management, are widely expected to join the benchmark. According to Morgan Stanley, these additions will likely replace Singapore-focused telco Tuas and mining company Pantoro Gold, both facing recent performance and regulatory challenges.

The potential ASX 200 adjustments could generate approximately $668 million in gross trading. The September rebalance, announced on September 4 and effective two weeks later, is particularly extensive. It encompasses a semi-annual review of the S&P/ASX 300 and All Ordinaries, alongside quarterly reviews for other major indices. Morgan Stanley estimates total turnover from index changes and share count adjustments, like NAB’s passive buying and CSL’s outflows, could reach around $2.5 billion. Morgan Stanley equity strategist Antony Conte described it as a “material event.”

This rebalance is attracting significant attention from traders and fund managers. Quant traders frequently front-run these events by acquiring stocks poised for promotion, while hedge funds typically short companies expected to be removed. Historically, companies added to the ASX 200 have demonstrated positive returns between their announcement and implementation. Michael Goldberg, a portfolio manager at Collins St Asset Management, highlighted a shift in Australian investing. He noted that “outside the ASX 200 it is nearly impossible” for companies to be appreciated, impacting price discovery and liquidity for non-index stocks due to increasing capital flow to ETFs.