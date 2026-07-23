ReNerve accelerates commercial growth

ReNerve (ASX: RNV) is advancing its transition to a commercial medical device company, with CEO Dr Julien Chick highlighting growing sales, an expanding product portfolio and increasing market traction. The company now has three product ranges available, supported by a growing US distribution network.

Dr Chick said ReNerve’s products are available in more than 100 US hospitals through 23 distributors, while international expansion continues across Asia, India and the Middle East. The company is also progressing new product launches, regulatory approvals and clinical studies to support future growth.

To hear more, watch the full presentation from ReNerve.