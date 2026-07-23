Latrobe Magnesium advances pathway to commercial production

Latrobe Magnesium (ASX: LMG) is moving closer to commercial production, with COO Ronan Gillen highlighting recent progress and the company’s growth strategy. The company has achieved continuous production of high-grade magnesium oxide at its Victorian demonstration plant and is commissioning the next stage, targeting first magnesium metal production in the second half of 2026.

Gillen said Latrobe Magnesium has strengthened its funding through strategic investment and government-backed financing support for its planned 10,000-tonne-per-annum commercial plant. With all production already under offtake agreements and demand growing for secure, low-carbon magnesium outside China, the company is targeting commercial production in Victoria by 2028 while advancing its Malaysia project.

To hear more, watch the full presentation from Latrobe Magnesium.