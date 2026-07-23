Core Energy advances rare earth and uranium portfolio

Core Energy Minerals (ASX: CR3) is advancing a diversified portfolio of rare earth and uranium projects, with Managing Director Tony Greenaway highlighting recent exploration success in Brazil and the next phase of work in Namibia. The company is targeting critical minerals opportunities across tier-one jurisdictions, supported by a management team with a strong track record of exploration, discovery and value creation.

Greenaway said recent drilling and metallurgical testwork at the Tunas rare earth project have confirmed ionic clay mineralisation and strong magnetic rare earth recoveries, while Campo Largo is set to enter its first auger drilling program. In Namibia, Core Energy is preparing to commence exploration at its Gemsbok and Oryx uranium projects, located alongside some of the world’s largest uranium deposits.

With drilling, metallurgical testwork and field programs scheduled across both Brazil and Namibia over the coming months, Core Energy expects a steady pipeline of exploration news as it progresses its critical minerals strategy.

To hear more, watch the full presentation from Core Energy Minerals.