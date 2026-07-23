Macquarie Shifts Leadership Amid Buoyant Job Market

Australia’s economic landscape saw notable shifts today, with June employment figures revealing a robust increase of 76,300 jobs, while the national jobless rate held steady at 4.4 per cent. This positive economic indicator comes as the financial sector witnesses significant corporate transitions, most notably at global asset management and banking giant Macquarie Group, which announced a change in its top leadership.

Shemara Wikramanayake has retired as Chief Executive Officer of Macquarie Group, leaving behind an estimated $48 billion legacy. She will be succeeded by Greg Ward, who steps into the role with the firm facing anticipated shareholder scrutiny regarding its culture and remuneration practices ahead of its annual meeting. Macquarie Group is a diversified financial services institution providing asset management, banking, capital markets, and commodities services globally. Ward is expected to navigate questions regarding the “Millionaire Factory’s” next phase of growth.

In other corporate news concerning Macquarie, its asset management division, MAM, resolved a months-long stand-off with lenders over Bingo Industries, making three key concessions without requiring a direct equity injection or forced sale of the waste management company. Separately, a Macquarie-owned water company, Southern Water, faces pollution charges in the UK, with former senior executives charged over alleged manipulation of water quality tests prior to Macquarie taking a majority stake. Broader market movements also saw Santos narrow its guidance, while building materials giant James Hardie reported results that beat forecasts. Conversely, biopharmaceutical company Clinuvel announced plans to reduce its workforce.