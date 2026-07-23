INOVIQ advances ovarian cancer test towards US launch

INOVIQ (ASX: IIQ) is advancing the commercialisation of its exosome-based ovarian cancer blood test, with CEO Dr Leearne Hinch outlining an initial US launch strategy targeting high-risk women through a laboratory developed test (LDT). The company is continuing discussions with potential commercial partners.

Dr Hinch said the company’s proprietary exosome platform is also underpinning a preclinical therapeutics program targeting solid tumours, while its commercial research tools continue to generate early revenue. With multiple development milestones planned over the next 12 to 24 months, she said INOVIQ is focused on advancing both its diagnostics and therapeutics pipeline.

To hear more, watch the full presentation from INOVIQ.