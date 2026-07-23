Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) Appoints Ana Pedersen as Permanent CEO

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD), a global provider of innovative and cost-effective travel management solutions for businesses, today confirmed the permanent appointment of Ana Pedersen as its Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer. Ms Pedersen, who has been serving as CTM’s Acting Group CEO since 2 February 2026, assumes the role officially from 23 July 2026. This announcement follows a period where she has demonstrated significant leadership within the company.

Chairman of CTM, Ewen Crouch, expressed strong confidence in Ms Pedersen’s leadership. “Since stepping into the role of Acting Group CEO, Ana has provided steady and considered leadership during what has been a particularly challenging period for CTM,” Mr Crouch stated. He further added that the Board is confident Ms Pedersen is the right person to navigate current challenges and position the Company for long-term success. Her prior role at CTM was Global Chief Commercial Officer, which she held since October 2024.

Ms Pedersen brings over two decades of senior leadership experience across the global corporate travel, hospitality, and technology sectors, including significant tenures with BCD Travel and HRS Group. Commenting on her appointment, Ms Pedersen said, “I am pleased to continue leading CTM, and our focus is on advancing our priorities with discipline and clarity, while working toward fair and timely outcomes for those affected.” She reiterated the company’s commitment to clients and staff, acknowledging there is more work ahead to make meaningful progress. Her comprehensive background and strategic acumen are expected to be instrumental in CTM’s future direction.