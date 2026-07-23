Manhattan Gold Initiates Major Drilling at Hook Lake, Expands Canadian Holdings

Manhattan Gold Corporation Limited (ASX: MHC) has reported an active June 2026 quarter, highlighted by the commencement of its significant exploration program at the Hook Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada. Manhattan Gold Corporation Ltd is an early-stage gold and polymetallic exploration company focused on emerging exploration projects in tier 1 jurisdictions, including Hook Lake and Tibooburra in New South Wales, Australia. The company established its exploration camp and began a 4,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program, the first modern drilling at Hook Lake in over three decades. This program targets gold prospects Jaws, Quantum, Lotus, Omega, and the volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) target, Spectre.

Adding to its operational momentum, Manhattan secured a significant expansion of its exploration agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated. The Kivalliq Inuit Association approved a 15-square-kilometre increase to Inuit owned land parcels AR-16 and AR-25, extending their total area to 338 square kilometres. This expansion captures remaining Banded Iron Formation (BIF) targets and grants Manhattan a 100% mineral interest for a 20-year term, consolidating its regional landholding to approximately 665 square kilometres. Further boosting activities, Manhattan received formal seven-year drilling permits and a CA$250,000 grant from the Government of Nunavut, underscoring regional support for early-stage exploration.

Subsequent to the quarter end, the company completed a high-resolution LiDAR and orthophoto survey, along with an aeromagnetic survey, to refine drill targeting. Channel sampling at the newly acquired Vanquish prospect, 80 kilometres west of Hook Lake, returned encouraging high-grade gold assays of up to 20 grams per tonne. Financially, Manhattan ended the quarter with a cash balance of A$2.008 million, reflecting Hook Lake mobilisation and drilling costs. The A$3 million placement completed in March, with shareholder approval for director participation in July, has funded this drill campaign. Manhattan expects assay results to be released periodically as the exploration program continues.