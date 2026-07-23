Kingsgate Achieves Significant Production Milestone Amidst Chatree Plant 1 Remediation Progress

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX: KCN) has announced a significant operational milestone at its Chatree Gold Mine in Thailand, concurrently providing an update on the remediation of Plant 1. The company, an Australian gold and silver mining firm, has reported that the Chatree mine has now produced over 200,000 ounces of gold and 2 million ounces of silver since operations recommenced in March 2023. This achievement underscores the robust performance of the Chatree operation and its consistent delivery since its restart.

Regarding the ongoing remediation works on Plant 1, Kingsgate stated that progress continues to be made across the Ball Mill rebuild and associated infrastructure. Currently, Plant 1 is operating at approximately 50% of its nameplate capacity, with a modified SAG Mill circuit reliably processing 120-130 wet tonnes per hour, supported by higher-grade ore feed. Key developments include the completion of the trunnion lubrication motor overhaul and comprehensive inspection of crucial mill components.

Further updates detailed that the Ball Mill lubrication system has been fully inspected and cleaned, with existing equipment restored to operational condition. Fabrication of specialised tooling for the trunnion refurbishment is proceeding as scheduled, and a spare trunnion bearing has been secured and is being airfreighted from Queensland to Thailand. Kingsgate Managing Director & CEO Jamie Gibson commented, “Surpassing 200,000 ounces of gold production since the restart of Chatree is another important milestone for the Company and highlights the quality and resilience of the operation.” He added that while Plant 1 remediation is a priority, the program is progressing well and in line with expectations, supported by fully operational mining and Plant 2 activities. The company continues to optimise the modified Plant 1 circuit and process higher-grade ore to maintain production during this period.