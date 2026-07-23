Investigator Silver Shifts Paris Project Towards Execution, Bolsters Leadership

Investigator Silver Limited (ASX: IVR), an Australian mineral exploration and development company focused on its 100%-owned Paris Silver Project in South Australia, has announced a crucial shift in its Paris development strategy, moving from study to execution. The company reported substantial progress during the quarter ending 30 June 2026, highlighting key advancements in permitting, project execution, and a strengthened corporate team, alongside a robust cash position. Managing Director Lachlan Wallace noted this period marked an important step in advancing the Paris Silver Project towards development, bolstered by strong funding.

Significant strides were made in critical permitting workstreams, including the completion of environmental, technical, and heritage studies, as well as detailed surveys supporting native title and land access agreements. Investigator Silver is on track to submit its Mining Lease Application (MLA) in the September 2026 quarter. Concurrently, an engineering partner has been appointed to progress the Paris project from a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) to a construction-ready status, incorporating optimisation opportunities identified during the DFS phase to enhance project economics and reduce execution risk.

The company also undertook targeted infill and extensional drilling around the Paris pit, aimed at validating and expanding its mining inventory within the broader Paris Silver Corridor. To support this accelerated development, Investigator Silver significantly strengthened its executive and project delivery capabilities through key appointments. These include Joe Sutanto as Chief Financial Officer, Byron Gordon as Chief Development Officer, and other specialists across engineering, operations, and mine planning disciplines. The company concluded the quarter with a strong cash position of $58.8 million, following a successful institutional placement, positioning it well to fund ongoing development and exploration activities. The outlook for the coming quarter includes completing and lodging the MLA, progressing the Native Title Mining Agreement, and advancing front-end engineering design.