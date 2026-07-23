TALi Digital Secures Key Partnership for Educator Wellbeing Across Victoria

TALi Digital Limited (ASX: TD1), a digital health company focused on delivering diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to enhance attention and overall cognitive function, has announced a significant national partnership. The company, which built a patented platform technology targeting cognitive attention skills, is collaborating with You Can Do It! Education Australia (YCDI!) to launch the Resilient Educator Partnership. This comprehensive 14-month professional learning and wellbeing initiative for teachers will run from October 2026 through to the end of 2027.

The Resilient Educator Partnership (REP) aims to move beyond one-off professional development events, instead providing an embedded, evidence-based approach to build resilience as a daily practice. Initially targeting a membership network representing over 250 Victorian schools, the program plans to engage a minimum of 60 teachers, with potential to reach more than 400. This partnership is projected to generate potential revenue exceeding $0.5 million for YCDI!, which TALi Digital acquired in June 2025, over the contract period. Other state networks have also expressed interest in the program, which addresses rising stress and burnout levels among Australian educators.

Participants will engage in a hybrid learning experience, combining self-paced online learning, live workshops, expert masterclasses, and individual and group coaching. Key components include professional learning courses, Mental Health First Aid International Certification, and practical resources. A defining feature is the nomination of at least two educators per school to become wellbeing champions, fostering sustainable leadership and cultural change. The program also includes confidential resilience assessments through The Resilience Institute Global each term, providing schools with aggregated, data-informed reporting to identify support needs and measure impact. This initiative represents an investment in creating resilient educators, resilient school communities, and ultimately, a more resilient Australia.