Tourism Holdings Limited Boosts FY26 Earnings Outlook Amid Strong Performance

Tourism Holdings Limited (ASX: THL), a global tourism operator and the world’s largest commercial RV rental operator, has upgraded its underlying net profit after tax (uNPAT) guidance for the financial year ended 30 June 2026. The company now anticipates FY26 uNPAT from continuing operations to be around $46 million, an increase from its earlier market update on 29 May 2026, which projected uNPAT within the range of $40 million to $43 million. This revised outlook is based on unaudited management accounts, subject to external audit and final adjustments.

Key factors contributing to the improved financial performance include favourable year-end interest outcomes and strong late booking trends observed across all markets. Vehicle sales performance in New Zealand also met the upper end of expectations. Regarding its net debt position, reported net debt was $436 million as at 30 June 2026, lower than the $460 million to $470 million range previously anticipated. This reduction was primarily due to timing differences around year-end. Normalised net debt, based on average balances over a four-week period, was $453 million, aligning broadly with expectations.

Current trading conditions indicate positive forward booking trends. North American bookings are significantly ahead of the prior year, with USA bookings more than 50% higher in recent weeks. Australia and New Zealand forward bookings have returned to growth following disruptions associated with geopolitical events between March and June. Despite global uncertainty, the company expresses increasing confidence in the outlook for the FY27 Southern Hemisphere summer season and sees improved growth opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. Tourism Holdings Limited plans to release its audited full-year result and Integrated Report on 25 August 2026.