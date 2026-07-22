TradeWindow Reports Solid Q1 FY27 Performance, Annual Recurring Revenue Up 17%

TradeWindow (ASX: TWL) on 23 July 2026 announced its unaudited results for the first quarter of FY27, ended 30 June 2026, reporting continued revenue growth. The company, which develops and provides digital trade solutions for exporters, importers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers to streamline global trade processes, posted a trading revenue of $2.7 million, up 18% on Q1 FY26. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 17% on the prior year to reach $10.4 million. CEO Dewald van Rensburg stated the performance was fully aligned with strategic plans, driven by a focus on mid-market and enterprise customers and refreshed pricing.

The digital trade platform provider achieved strong Average Revenue Per Customer (ARPC) growth. Shipper ARPC increased by 20% to $36,447 per annum, and freight forwarder ARPC rose by 19% to $16,480 per annum, reflecting success in acquiring and monetising customers. TradeWindow maintained a 63% Gross Margin, steady against Q4 FY26. Customer retention remained high at 90%, up one percentage point from FY26. The customer count of 546 was down one from Q4 FY26, consistent with the company’s focus on customer quality over volume, indicating underlying platform stickiness.

TradeWindow’s advanced FreightAI development program continued on track, with capitalised R&D expenditure growing 25% to $0.8 million. This initiative aims to embed artificial intelligence into trade workflows, moving towards automating tasks like document ingestion, job creation, and customs preparation to reduce manual effort. The full platform’s initial commercial rollout is targeted for September 2027. However, AI-enabled workflows will be progressively introduced into the existing TW Freight solution, utilised by approximately 300 freight forwarders, over the next few months, bolstering its strategic growth.