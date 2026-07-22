ASX Advances Amid Corporate Updates

The Australian share market saw a modest uplift near noon AEST, primarily driven by mining giants like BHP. Strategic developments from major Australian firms contributed to this buoyancy. Wesfarmers is an Australian conglomerate with diverse interests. These include retail, chemicals, energy, and fertilisers. It confirmed progression on its lithium expansion project. WiseTech Global provides logistics execution software. It helps manage complex supply chains. WiseTech acquired FRDM.ai, expanding its technological footprint. Paladin Energy, an Australian uranium production company, outlined new production targets. Lynas Rare Earths, a producer of critical rare earth materials, saw shares dip post-update.

Beyond the ASX, AirTrunk operates as a leading hyperscale data centre operator. It serves Asia-Pacific’s digital infrastructure needs. AirTrunk is finalising a substantial $4.3 billion debt facility. This financing, secured with seven lenders, is earmarked for its new SYD3 technology hub in Western Sydney, highlighting robust investment. Across the Tasman, Air New Zealand is the national carrier. It provides global passenger and cargo transport services. The airline resolved operational challenges and is gearing up to intensively compete with Australian rival Qantas on key routes, signalling a renewed battle for regional aviation market share.

Financial analysts are closely monitoring the broader economic landscape. Goldman Sachs advised investors to observe 16 specific ASX-listed firms, anticipating a wave of job cuts. Australian wage growth has outpaced sales growth for five years. Cost-cutting will therefore be a critical focus for businesses during the upcoming profit season as the economy decelerates. Internationally, a tax cut battle is brewing between Singapore and Hong Kong. Both city-states vie for expatriate talent and investment by adjusting their competitive tax rates.