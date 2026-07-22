Dusk Group Responds to ACCC Federal Court Proceedings Over Product Safety

Dusk Group Limited (ASX: DSK), an Australian retailer specializing in candles, diffusers, and home fragrance products, along with a range of homewares and accessories, has announced that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has commenced proceedings against its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dusk Australasia Pty Ltd. The proceedings were initiated in the Federal Court of Australia yesterday, 22 July 2026, and relate to alleged contraventions concerning certain products containing button batteries sold between calendar years 2023 and 2024.

The ACCC’s allegations state that 25 product lines were supplied or offered for supply before safety standard testing had been completed. The ACCC’s pleadings acknowledge that these products subsequently passed the relevant tests. Furthermore, it is alleged that four product lines did not display warning information required by information standards and were voluntarily recalled by Dusk in December 2024. Dusk Group has stated that, based on information currently available, they have not identified any reports of harm to customers associated with these products.

In addition to the product safety allegations, the proceedings also assert that Dusk Australasia Pty Ltd breached the terms of an undertaking given to the ACCC in 2023. Dusk Group emphasised its commitment to product safety, confirming that it has cooperated fully with the ACCC throughout its investigation. As the matter is now before the Federal Court, the company deemed it inappropriate to comment further at this time, assuring the market that it will provide updates in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.