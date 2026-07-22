Adslot Subsidiary Transitions to Deed of Company Arrangement

Adslot Ltd (ASX: ADS) announced on 22 July 2026 a significant update regarding its wholly owned subsidiary, Adslot Technologies Pty Limited (ADT). Creditors of ADT have voted in favour of the subsidiary executing a Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA), marking a crucial step in resolving its voluntary administration. Adslot operates a suite of digital advertising and marketing platforms and services for publishers, media brands and business customers, and provides a global media marketplace and trading platform. ADT initially entered voluntary administration on 18 June 2026, with Shabnam Amirbeaggi appointed as the Administrator.

The DOCA, proposed by Adslot Limited and accepted at the second creditors’ meeting, outlines the creation of a “Deed Fund.” This fund will comprise cash at bank, debtors, receivables, and licence fees payable by Adslot Limited, collected over a six-month period post-DOCA execution, after administrative fees and costs. This fund is primarily intended to satisfy the debts of non-related creditors on a pro-rata basis. Adslot Limited and related Group entities will not participate in this distribution to maximise returns for other creditors, though their debt will survive the DOCA.

Control of ADT will revert to its sole director, allowing the company to continue trading during the DOCA period. Only licence fees payable by Adslot Limited to ADT will be available for creditors from trading. Ownership of the Adslot Technology Platform remains under ADT’s control and is returned to the Group. Shabnam Amirbeaggi has transitioned from Voluntary Administrator to Deed Administrator. The successful completion of all obligations is anticipated within approximately seven months, after which full control will revert to ADT’s sole director and Adslot Limited as the 100% shareholder, concluding the deed administration.