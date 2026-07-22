Cauldron Energy Reports High-Grade Uranium Results, Significant Extensions at Yanrey Project

Cauldron Energy Limited (ASX: CXU), an ASX-listed uranium-focussed company that owns the Yanrey Uranium Project in Western Australia, has announced initial high-grade uranium results from the first 14 drill holes of its 2026 drill campaign. The company focuses on exploring and developing uranium deposits within its extensive Yanrey Uranium Project, which covers approximately 1,493 square kilometres. The latest findings from the Manyingee North Deposit and the Cosgrove Prospect indicate significant extensions to known mineralisation, bolstering the project’s overall potential.

At the Manyingee North Deposit, step-out exploration drilling has successfully extended the uranium mineralisation by approximately 2,500 metres northwards and 550 metres to the south onto the newly acquired E09/2896 tenement. This expansion has quadrupled the previously identified strike length of the deposit, with mineralisation remaining open in both directions. All eight drill holes completed at Manyingee North returned mineralisation above the cut-off grade, including notable intercepts such as 1.74 metres at 644.9 ppm eU3O8 in hole 26YRAC0014 and 0.96 metres at 646.9 ppm eU3O8 in hole 26YRAC009. The central high-grade zone has also been extended 800 metres further north.

Drilling on the E09/2896 tenement, a southern extension of Manyingee North, confirmed mineralisation stretching 550 metres south of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate. While initial drillhole locations were constrained to disturbed areas, Cauldron Energy interprets higher-grade mineralisation lies towards the channel’s centre, making it a priority for future heritage clearances. Additionally, two holes at the Cosgrove Prospect intersected further mineralisation across a 1.2-kilometre width, prompting the company to plan additional drilling to define its full extent. Cauldron CEO Jonathan Fisher highlighted the successful start to the 2026 drill program, noting the substantial increase in Manyingee North’s strike length and expressing anticipation for continued positive results as the campaign progresses across several high-priority targets.