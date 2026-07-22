BOA Resources Finalises Preparations for Maiden Neds Creek Drill Program

BOA Resources Limited (ASX: BOA) is an Australian mineral exploration company primarily focused on copper assets in Western Australia. The company aims to discover and develop significant copper deposits to meet global demand. BOA Resources has announced it is making final preparations for its maiden drill program at the Neds Creek Copper Project in the Murchison district of WA, with drilling expected to commence in early August 2026. This follows the successful completion of heritage surveys, execution of drilling contracts, and the receipt of necessary drill permits.

The planned program at Neds Creek will comprise 7,500 metres of 53-hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling. The Ricci Lee prospect has been confirmed as the first priority target for this program, with the objective of advancing exploration to define a maiden copper resource. Furthermore, BOA recently announced the acquisition of the Thaduna and Green Dragon copper deposits within Neds Creek, which collectively contain a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 5.3Mt @ 2.3% Cu for 121kt of contained copper. This acquisition substantially strengthens the company’s copper strategy in the region.

Graeme Purcell, Managing Director of BOA Resources, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming drilling. “After months of planning, we’re excited to be a couple of weeks from the start of our maiden drill program at Neds Creek,” Mr Purcell stated. He highlighted that all prerequisites, including heritage surveys and drill permit approvals, have been successfully cleared, and the acquisition of Thaduna and Green Dragon has significantly bolstered their copper strategy in the WA Murchison province.

Mr Purcell added that the company is well-funded to execute its drilling and exploration activities, with Ricci Lee as the initial priority. He views this drilling as the first step in growing BOA’s copper inventory to an economic scale, alongside the existing Thaduna and Green Dragon Mineral Resources. The 2026 exploration program also includes planned drilling at Rooney’s and four additional priority prospects across the Neds Creek Project, underscoring a comprehensive approach to resource growth.