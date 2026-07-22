Corporate Australia Braces for Cost Crunch

Australia’s reporting season begins next week, with analysts anticipating a challenging period for corporate profitability. Despite the ASX 200’s tepid performance, further volatility is expected, driven by divergent analyst outlooks and algorithmic trading. Market forecasts indicate 13 per cent total earnings growth, largely due to stronger commodity prices bolstering the resources sector. However, earnings growth beyond mining is predicted to be considerably more uneven, reflecting a broader economic slowdown.

The primary focus for investors will shift to forward-looking commentary. Morgan Stanley strategist Chris Nicol, while noting market expectations for robust future earnings growth, suggests his models indicate a more conservative mid-single-digit expansion, reflecting Australia’s economy navigating an ‘air pocket’ of rising interest rates and inflation. Goldman Sachs’ Matthew Ross highlights a ‘nasty combination’ of a slowing domestic economy and escalating inflationary pressures from global conflicts and rising technology costs, making cost-cutting paramount for corporate Australia.

Employee costs emerge as a significant concern. Ross points out that despite efforts in the December half, corporate Australia has struggled to contain wage growth, which rose 8 per cent against a 5 per cent increase in sales during the first half, continuing a trend of wages outpacing sales over five years. The recent 4.75 per cent minimum wage increase will exacerbate pressures, particularly in healthcare, mining, retail, and banking. Higher energy prices and surging AI model costs add further strain. Investors will keenly watch for evidence of AI-driven productivity gains, as Morgan Stanley suggests sectors like banking, insurance, and telecommunications are best placed to leverage AI for cost reduction. Goldman Sachs pinpoints companies across industrials, retail, healthcare, technology, and financial services with high labour costs and below-average net profit margins, signalling strong investor expectations for cost containment.