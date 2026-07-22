Regal Partners Projects Robust 1H26 Earnings Amid Record FUM Growth

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL), an ASX-listed specialist alternative investment manager, has announced preliminary unaudited estimates for its first half of fiscal year 2026 (1H26). Regal Partners manages a broad range of investment strategies covering hedge funds, credit & royalties, growth equity, and real & natural assets on behalf of institutions and private investors. The company anticipates 1H26 normalised net profit after tax (NPAT) of at least $90 million, representing an approximate 100% rise from the $44.8 million reported in 1H25, indicating a period of strong financial performance.

The robust profit outlook is supported by anticipated 1H26 management fees of at least $110 million and performance fees expected to reach at least $115 million. These significant performance fees were predominantly driven by funds linked to the PM Capital global strategy, Regal Asian Investments, Regal Partners Global Investments, various Regal Resources hedge fund strategies, and the Regal Resources Royalties Fund.

Regal Partners reported record growth in Funds Under Management (FUM) and net inflows. FUM increased 6% over the June quarter, reaching approximately $21.4 billion as at 30 June 2026. Net FUM inflows for the June quarter were around $0.9 billion, contributing to a record total of over $1.3 billion for 1H26. Key drivers included the A$1.0 billion first close of Taurus Mining Finance Fund III, alongside strong interest in hedge fund and resources royalties strategies. A $0.5 billion reduction in water entitlement assets, due to a government buy-back program, partially offset these gains.

Investment performance in the June quarter added approximately $0.9 billion to FUM. Regal Partners emphasises that all financial and FUM data presented are preliminary and unaudited estimates, subject to finalisation and auditor review. Further comprehensive details are expected at the full 1H26 results announcement on Monday, 24 August 2026.