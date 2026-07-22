iTech Minerals Advances Reynolds Range Gold-Antimony Project with Drilling and Soil Programs

iTech Minerals Ltd (ASX: ITM) has reported significant exploration activities in its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2026, primarily focused on the Reynolds Range Gold-Antimony Project in the Northern Territory. iTech Minerals Ltd (ASX: ITM) is an ASX-listed mineral exploration company exploring for and developing battery materials and critical minerals within its 100% owned Australian projects, with current exploration for gold-antimony and lithium in the Reynolds Range Project in the NT, and extensive exploration tenure prospective for graphite in South Australia. The quarter saw the commencement of a substantial reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on 4 June 2026, planning up to 56 holes for approximately 7,000 metres across the Sabre, Falchion, Gladius, and Reward Prospects.

Stage 1 of the drilling program was successfully completed during the quarter, with samples submitted for assay. Results from this initial phase are anticipated in late July or early August 2026. The program included targeted pattern drilling at the Sabre and Falchion Prospects to define the 3D geometry of high-grade gold-antimony shoots, following up on prior intersections such as 31 metres at 2.5 grams per tonne gold at Sabre and 14 metres at 6.31 grams per tonne gold at Falchion. The drill rig is scheduled to recommence operations on 27 July 2026 to complete the remaining holes, with Stage 2 results expected in September 2026.

Complementing the drilling, iTech Minerals also concluded a detailed pXRF-supported soil sampling program at Sabre and Falchion. Subsequent to the quarter end, results from this program revealed outstanding peak values of 12.1 grams per tonne gold at Sabre and 9.1 percent antimony at Falchion. The sampling defined a new zone of gold-antimony mineralisation at Falchion, extending the prospective strike by over 180 metres, which has since been drill tested. The strong correlation between pXRF and laboratory assays for key pathfinder elements validates pXRF as a rapid, low-cost targeting tool for the 13 kilometres of identified prospective structures. The company concluded the quarter with a cash balance of $4.02 million.