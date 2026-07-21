SkyCity Enters Non-Binding Agreement for Grand Hotel Sale

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (ASX: SKC) announced on 22 July 2026 that it has entered into a non-binding heads of agreement (HoA) for the potential sale of The Grand Hotel. SkyCity Entertainment Group operates integrated entertainment complexes, including casinos, hotels, and convention centres across Australia and New Zealand. This announcement signals a key step forward in the company’s previously outlined asset monetisation programme, designed to optimise its portfolio.

The proposed transaction is currently subject to a number of critical conditions before binding agreements can be finalised and the sale completed. These conditions include the successful negotiation and execution of definitive sale and purchase documentation, which will follow a satisfactory completion of due diligence by the prospective buyer. Furthermore, the completion of the transaction is also expected to be contingent upon receiving the necessary consent from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office. SkyCity aims to receive the cash proceeds from the sale upon the satisfaction of all stipulated conditions precedent in late 2026, though the specific financial terms of the HoA remain confidential at this juncture.

This initiative forms a core part of SkyCity’s broader, previously communicated asset monetisation strategy. The capital proceeds that will be generated from this programme are earmarked for strategic deployment. Specifically, SkyCity intends to utilise these funds primarily to repay existing debt, a move designed to enhance the company’s financial flexibility. By strengthening its balance sheet, SkyCity aims to be better positioned to navigate the current and anticipated market conditions, supporting its long-term operational resilience.