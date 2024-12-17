Westpac CFO Michael Rowland to retire in 2025

Westpachas announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rowland, will retire in 2025. Rowland has been with the bank since 2020.CEO Anthony Miller praised Rowland's contributions, highlighting his role in strengthening Westpac's capital position and supporting sustainable returns for shareholders.“Michael has played an important role in the financial management of Westpac since the disruption of COVID-19 and has been instrumental in establishing Westpac’s strong position,” Miller said.Miller described Rowland as a “team player known for his characteristic mix of dedication, attention to detail and sense of humour.”Rowland will remain in his role while Westpac conducts a search for his successor.Shares in Westpac closed 0.71% higher at $32.64 yesterday. Year to date, they're up 41.42%.