Daily Special: Streamplay Studio, Eagle Mountain Mining, Falcon Metals, Noumi, Riedel Resources

The S&P/ASX 200 is lower today, dropping 0.20% to 8,773.40 at 12.44pm AEST. Investors remained cautious as Brent crude held around US$89 a barrel, with renewed Middle East tensions fuelling concerns that higher energy prices could add to inflation and keep interest rates elevated. Financials and healthcare led the declines, with the major banks weaker and CSL and Pro Medicus under pressure. Technology stocks rebounded after recent global selling, while NextDC gained on new customer wins. In materials, BHP edged higher, but Rio Tinto, Fortescue and lithium stocks lost ground.The S&P/ASX 200 is lower today, dropping 17.90 points or 0.20% to 8,773.40 at 12.44pm AEST. Investors remained cautious as Brent crude held around US$89 a barrel, with renewed Middle East tensions fuelling concerns that higher energy prices could add to inflation and keep interest rates elevated. Financials and healthcare led the declines, with the major banks weaker and CSL and Pro Medicus under pressure. Technology stocks rebounded after recent global selling, while NextDC gained on new customer wins. In materials, BHP edged higher, but Rio Tinto, Fortescue and lithium stocks lost ground.

In small cap company news,

Streamplay Studio (ASX: SP8) game tops $5.7m ahead of mobile launch

Streamplay Studio (ASX: SP8) says its hit title Winter Burrow has generated more than $5.7 million in cumulative revenue and over 700,000 player downloads, purchases and activations since launching in November 2025. The game is now set to expand onto the Apple App Store and Google Play, with a mobile release targeted for 30 September. The company said a recent Steam promotion significantly boosted sales and visibility, while the mobile launch is expected to broaden the game’s audience and create additional long-term revenue opportunities.

Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX: EM2) expands partnership with Nittetsu

Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX: EM2) has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Japanese mining company Nittetsu Mining to jointly assess potential new mineral projects in Australia and North America. The agreement builds on the companies’ existing partnership at the Oracle Ridge Project in Arizona. The MOU covers opportunities across copper, gold, silver, nickel, lithium and other commodities, with both parties collaborating on project evaluation while remaining free to pursue other opportunities independently.

Falcon Metals (ASX: FAL) extends Blue Moon gold discovery

Falcon Metals (ASX: FAL) has extended mineralisation at its Blue Moon Gold Project in Victoria to more than 750 metres of strike, with drilling identifying a fifth gold-bearing structure and returning further high-grade visible gold intercepts. The company has three diamond rigs operating as it continues step-out drilling, with additional drill sites planned to test the broader potential of the northern extension of the Bendigo Goldfield.

Noumi (ASX: NOU) agrees to takeover proposal from Arrovest

Noumi (ASX: NOU) has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which its largest shareholder, Arrovest, will acquire all remaining shares it does not already own for $0.1234 per share, representing a 12.2 per cent premium to the last closing price. The proposal follows a year-long strategic review aimed at addressing the company’s upcoming debt maturity. The independent board committee has unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the scheme, subject to no superior proposal emerging and an independent expert concluding the deal is in shareholders’ best interests.

Riedel Resources (ASX: RIE) completes transformational WA gold acquisition