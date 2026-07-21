KPMG Leadership Shift, Revolut Enters Aussie Banking

KPMG has announced a significant leadership change following the fallout from its recent audit scandal, promoting long-term partner John Sams to chief executive. Sams steps into the role previously held by Andrew Yates, who resigned amidst the audit leaks. This comes as Europe’s largest private financial technology company, Revolut, makes a pivotal entry into the Australian banking sector. Revolut, which offers a wide range of financial services including international money transfers and budgeting tools, received approval from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) to operate as a licensed bank Down Under.

Meanwhile, the Australian stock market saw a mixed session, with the ASX trimming some of its intraday falls near noon (AEST) despite initial dips driven by bank and miner shares. NextDC, a data centre operator, rallied on the back of new contract wins, providing some uplift to the broader market. Oil prices remained steady around US$89 a barrel. In other economic indicators, ANZ consumer confidence edged up, while wealth management platform HUB24 posted record inflows, and biotechnology firm Telix Pharmaceuticals reported revenue growth. HSBC also made a key appointment, tapping former Deutsche Bank operative Preethi Visweswara to lead its structured finance division, concluding her 18-year tenure with the German investment bank.

Beyond corporate and market movements, global geopolitical events continue to cast a shadow over Australia’s economic outlook. Concerns are rising that a worsening conflict in Iran could exacerbate the ongoing house price correction in Australia, with analysts suggesting the impact could largely hinge on developments in China. Domestically, the Labor Party has intensified its focus on taxation, with discussions around capital gains and their perceived fairness. For individuals, understanding superannuation caps and tax implications remains crucial for managing substantial inheritances.