Terrain Minerals Reports Strong Smokebush Gold Results, Advances Key Projects, and Secures Funding

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX), an exploration company with a portfolio of projects across Western Australia and Queensland, primarily focused on advancing its flagship Smokebush Gold & Silver Project, has delivered a comprehensive Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending June 2026. The report highlights significant exploration progress, particularly at its Smokebush Project, where drilling at the Lightning prospect yielded high-grade gold intercepts, including 8 metres at 6.87 grams per tonne gold from 76 metres and 7 metres at 7.08 grams per tonne gold from 217 metres. First-pass drilling at the Wildflower area also confirmed gold and silver mineralisation, with results like 1 metre at 6.05 grams per tonne gold, affirming an open gold-silver system. The company is on track to deliver a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Lightning in July 2026, with critical technical and approvals-based workstreams now complete.

Beyond Smokebush, Terrain Minerals reported encouraging developments across its other projects. Subsequent to the quarter-end, the Lort River Rare Earth Elements Project confirmed a broad clay-hosted REE system through air-core drilling, featuring a standout intercept of 8 metres at 3,349 parts per million Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) from 27 metres, with a strong heavy rare earth component. At the Carlindie Lithium/Gold Project, a large multi-element gold-pathfinder anomaly extending approximately 4 by 3 kilometres was defined by soil sampling, with follow-up programs scheduled for the coming months. Metallurgical studies for the Larin’s Lane Gallium/REE Oxide Project have been completed, with results pending government approval.

Financially, Terrain Minerals successfully completed a A$1.5 million placement during the quarter, issuing approximately 375 million shares to sophisticated and professional investors. These funds are allocated to advancing the Lightning MRE and mining studies, further exploration at Lort River and Carlindie, and general working capital. The company also maintained an active presence in investor engagement, presenting at key conferences in Australia and the USA, and notes its cash and cash equivalents stood at A$1.391 million at quarter end. The company has affirmed its intent to seek alternative funding options to support ongoing operations, with estimated funding available for 1.269 quarters.