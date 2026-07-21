Lumos Diagnostics Advances FebriDx® Commercial Rollout in U.S. Urgent Care Market

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd (ASX:LDX), a leader in rapid, point-of-care diagnostic technologies, announced on 21 July 2026 significant commercial traction for its FebriDx® product across priority U.S. urgent care groups. Lumos Diagnostics specialises in rapid and complete point-of-care diagnostic test technology to help healthcare professionals more accurately diagnose and manage medical conditions. It also offers customized assay development and commercializes its own point-of-care tests targeting infectious and inflammatory diseases. The company’s strategy focuses on prioritising the top 100 U.S. urgent care groups, representing an estimated 40% of total urgent care sites.

A major milestone has been reached with a leading regional U.S. urgent care group, owned by a significant U.S. health system, moving immediately into the network rollout stage. This will see FebriDx® deployed across more than 30 sites within its urgent care network. Lumos CEO Doug Ward commented, “The expedited pace at which this regional urgent care group moved from discussions through to adoption was an encouraging sign of growing clinical confidence in the FebriDx test.” This deployment is anticipated to support acute respiratory infection triage protocols and antibiotic stewardship initiatives.

Furthermore, three additional Tier 1 urgent care groups, including a top 10, a top 25, and a top 30 organisation, are currently undergoing clinical and economic validation across multiple locations. These groups collectively represent over 230 urgent care sites. Lumos has also introduced a four-stage commercial framework to transparently track account progression from initial engagement to widespread use, consistent with its approach of focusing resources on large multi-site groups.

Mr Ward added that, combined with the U.S. regional health system operator, these four new accounts represent more than 430 potential sites and correspond to a minimum internal estimated 2.6 million acute respiratory infection presentations annually. This illustrates the scale of the potential clinical opportunity as these engagements mature. All U.S. FebriDx® sales are made through Lumos’ exclusive distribution agreement with Phase Scientific, with revenue recognised when the product is shipped.