Flagship Minerals Receives US$4 Million for RK Lithium Project Sale

Flagship Minerals Limited (ASX:FLG) today announced it has received the full US$4 million (approximately A$5.8 million) consideration for the sale of its RK Lithium Project in southern Thailand. This payment stems from a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement originally announced on 25 June 2026, marking a significant milestone in the company’s strategic transition. Flagship Minerals Limited is an exploration and development company focused on discovering and advancing mineral deposits, aiming to deliver value through strategic project divestments and concentrated efforts on its core assets.

The transaction involved a Thai-based syndicate, led by privately held Pendulum Auto Co., Ltd, acquiring a 100% interest in the RK Lithium Project. The successful receipt of these funds contributes directly to Flagship’s balance sheet, supporting its ongoing operational and development activities. This move aligns with Flagship’s stated objective to streamline its asset portfolio and shift its primary focus towards gold and copper exploration and development opportunities.

Flagship Minerals’ Managing Director, Paul Lock, highlighted the importance of this divestment, stating it brings substantial cash into the company. Mr. Lock further elaborated on Flagship’s strategic direction, confirming a concentrated effort on progressing its 2.1 million ounce Isidora Gold Project in Chile towards feasibility. Additionally, the company is evaluating the Whipsaw Copper Project in Canada for a potential spin-out via a dedicated ASX listing, which would be contingent on shareholder and regulatory approvals. The company also anticipates the subsequent sale of its wholly-owned Khao Soon Tungsten Project in Thailand, identified as one of the largest tungsten exploration projects in Southeast Asia, with these divestments collectively completing Flagship’s transition to a pure-play gold and copper explorer and developer.