EV Resources Commissions Flotation Circuit, Nears Antimony Concentrate Production

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) announced on 21 July 2026 that it has successfully commissioned and dry tested the flotation circuit at its Tecomatlán Processing Plant in Puebla, Mexico. This represents a significant step as the company advances towards producing its first antimony concentrate. EV Resources is a critical minerals exploration and development company focused on building a near-term antimony production platform to support Western supply chains. The mechanical refurbishment of the flotation circuit is now substantially complete, and commissioning confirms it is operating as designed, ready for the next phase of work.

The flotation circuit forms the crucial final stage of EVR’s planned processing flowsheet, designed to produce a marketable antimony concentrate from ore sourced from its Los Lirios project and the nearby Chinantla project, for which an MoU supply agreement is in place. This milestone follows earlier metallurgical test work announced on 24 June 2026, which validated flotation as the preferred processing route, achieving antimony recoveries of approximately 81.1% and producing a commercial-grade concentrate. The successful dry testing is an important step in EVR’s staged development strategy, progressing the major processing circuits towards an operational Proof of Concept campaign.

With the flotation circuit now operational, EV Resources will proceed to the next stage of its Proof of Concept processing program. This involves processing an initial 200-tonne bulk sample from Chinantla through the crushing, grinding, and newly commissioned flotation circuits. The program is specifically designed to demonstrate the operational capability of the entire processing flowsheet under test conditions, validate its performance, optimise operating parameters, and generate EVR’s first marketable antimony concentrate for evaluation by potential offtake partners. EV Resources Executive Chairman, Shane Menere, highlighted this as another important milestone in the company’s staged pathway towards antimony production, underscoring the objective to prove operational capability and generate essential data.