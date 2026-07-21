Patagonia Lithium Advances Cilon Well 8 Drilling with Promising Early Indicators

Patagonia Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL3) has provided an update on its Cilon Well 8 drilling program, reporting continued positive progress at the site. Patagonia Lithium Ltd is an emerging lithium brine developer, focused on its Formentera/Cilon and Tomas III projects in Argentina’s renowned ‘lithium triangle’. The company also holds exploration concessions in Brazil targeting a range of minerals including ionic rare earth element clays, niobium, and pegmatite lithium.

The update confirms that drilling at Well 8 (JAM 26-08) has now reached a depth of 200 metres, with six successful packer assay tests completed. These tests yielded encouraging flow rates, reaching as high as 450 litres per hour. Notably, the specific gravity (SG) measurements demonstrated an increasing trend, with the sixth packer test registering 1.06 gm/cm³, which is considered positive for lithium potential. Executive Chairman Phillip Thomas commented that the achieved pumping rates indicate strong aquifer conditions, and highlighted that the primary zone of interest for lithium concentration lies between 250 metres and 400 metres-plus.

Further details from the announcement included that the company’s Environmental Report response confirmed no adverse impact on the environment or the hydrological balance of the basin from its drilling activities. Visual estimates of mineral abundance in core samples from the 189.22 to 200.00-metre interval predominantly showed unconsolidated fine brown sands with high visual porosity. The next packer test is scheduled for a depth of 210 metres, with comprehensive assay results from the current tests expected to be available in three to four weeks.