Chinese start-up MoonShot has launched its new Kimi K3 artificial intelligence model, sending ripples through global equity markets. MoonShot is a Beijing-based technology firm focused on developing advanced AI solutions. Its latest platform aims to compete directly with the capabilities of top-tier offerings from major US AI giants such as Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 and OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol, signalling a significant evolution in China’s AI race beyond mere price competition to performance. While MoonShot conceded its platform still trails the absolute cutting edge, the release has highlighted an increasingly competitive landscape.

The unveiling turbocharged a sell-off in AI chip and memory stocks, exacerbating recent concerns about the sustained investment by hyperscalers like Microsoft in AI infrastructure. The closely watched Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index sank nearly 10 per cent into a bear market last week, marking its worst showing since US President Donald Trump’s tariffs rocked markets in April 2025 and extending its drop from June’s record to 20 per cent. Alex Pollak, who runs Loftus Peak’s Global Disruption strategy, noted that the proliferation of similar capability models suggests “this is starting to commoditise,” prompting a pause among investors to assess the future.

This shift challenges the long-held assumption that frontier AI capability would remain scarce, proprietary, and predominantly American. Kimi K3 is an ‘open AI’ model, typically more affordable and customisable than closed, proprietary alternatives. Tech investor Michael Frazis warned that if American commercial companies cannot charge large premiums, their investment capacity will diminish, stating, “The price war has already begun and this is China’s specialty.” His firm, Sydney-based Frazis Capital Partners, took profits in some chipmakers but remains exposed to mega caps like Nvidia. Investors will now closely monitor upcoming earnings reports from major AI spenders, including Tesla, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon, and Nvidia, for signs of how these investments are translating into returns amidst the escalating competition.