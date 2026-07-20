Chinese AI Model Ignites Global Market Jitters

Chinese start-up MoonShot has unveiled its new Kimi K3 artificial intelligence model, intensifying competition in global technology markets and triggering a significant sell-off in AI chip and memory stocks. MoonShot is a Chinese start-up developing artificial intelligence models, and its Kimi K3 model, released on Friday, boasts capabilities comparable to top-tier offerings from US AI giants Anthropic and OpenAI. This development highlights a shift in China’s AI race beyond price to performance, echoing the impact of Chinese start-up DeepSeek’s R1 model last year.

The release of MoonShot’s Kimi K3 turbocharged a recent sell-off, sending the closely watched Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index into a bear market last week, marking a nearly 10 per cent decline. The index’s drop to 20 per cent from its June record extended concerns that had already seen investor positioning in chipmakers reach “extreme levels” according to Bank of America’s July survey. Alex Pollak, who manages Loftus Peak’s Global Disruption strategy, noted the increasing number of capable models suggested AI was “starting to commoditise,” prompting market participants to reassess the landscape.

Will Liang, founder of Australian advisory firm Amplify AI, confirmed Kimi K3’s comparable performance for knowledge tasks in early testing, challenging the assumption that frontier AI capability would remain scarce and predominantly American. The Kimi K3 is an open AI model, typically more affordable and customisable than proprietary alternatives. This convergence of price and performance intensifies pressure on Western developers.

Tech investor Michael Frazis stated the “price war has already begun,” predicting a collapse in industry profit margins similar to past disruptions in high-tech sectors like smartphones and electric cars. His hedge fund, Frazis Capital Partners, took profits earlier this month on some chipmakers but remains exposed to the sell-off through positions in mega caps. Investors are now closely monitoring upcoming earnings reports from major AI spenders for signs their substantial investments are yielding bigger returns.