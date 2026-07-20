Arika Resources Commences Kookynie Gold Drilling Amidst High-Grade Surface Finds

Arika Resources Limited (ASX: ARI), an Australian explorer focused on delivering value to shareholders through the discovery and development of its high-quality Kookynie and Yundamindra Gold Projects in Western Australia, announced on 20 July 2026 the commencement of a major new drilling program at its Kookynie Gold Project. This reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign is part of a broader +20,000-metre program across both Kookynie and Yundamindra. The initial phase at Kookynie will focus on the high-priority Cosmopolitan, Altona, and Ithaca prospects, targeting extensions of known mineralisation and new discoveries.

The drilling initiative follows highly encouraging results from recent surface sampling and geochemical programs, which have significantly strengthened Arika’s target pipeline at Kookynie. The company reported numerous consistently high-grade gold assays, reaching up to an impressive 109 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. Of the samples received to date, 82 – almost 50% – returned grades exceeding 1.0 g/t gold, with 43 samples registering grades above 5.0 g/t gold. These exceptional results are predominantly from previously unrecognised structures, many of which have never been drill tested, highlighting substantial growth potential within the project area.

Arika’s Managing Director, Justin Barton, expressed enthusiasm for the renewed drilling, marking the company’s first at Kookynie in five years. He highlighted the project’s rich historical gold endowment despite being under-explored due to fragmented ownership. Mr Barton noted that Arika is now evaluating the area at true project scale using a methodical approach, with initial focus on second-order linking structures between the Cosmopolitan and Altona lodes, and structures within the Ithaca prospect. These areas were identified via aeromagnetic data, with sampling confirming high-grade potential, further refining drill targets for the ongoing campaign.