WT Financial Group Records Strong FY26 Indicative Results with Double-Digit Profit Growth

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX: WTL), which operates one of Australia’s largest financial adviser networks providing wealth management, retirement planning, and personal risk insurance advice, has reported robust indicative results for the full year ended 30 June 2026. The company announced a 20% increase in net profit before tax (NPBT) to $6.6 million, up from $5.5 million in the prior corresponding period (FY25). This growth was supported by a 15% rise in net revenue and other income, reaching $33.1 million for the period.

Key highlights for the period include a 22% increase in Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortisation (EBITDA) to an expected $8.4 million, compared to $6.90 million in FY25. Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) also saw a 22% rise, reaching $7.7 million. Gross revenue and other income climbed 13% to $246.4 million. Furthermore, the company reported a strong cash position, with cash and cash equivalents standing at $16.8 million at year-end, a significant increase from $9.8 million in FY25. The Board anticipates declaring a fully franked dividend of 0.75 cents per share, bringing total dividends declared over the trailing 12 months to 1 cent.

Founder and CEO Keith Cullen commented on the results, noting that they reflect the operating leverage the company has discussed for several years, demonstrating the increasing strength of the Group’s platform. Mr Cullen highlighted continued investment in infrastructure, technology, risk management capability, and adviser support, stating these investments are translating into growing returns for shareholders. He added that the company believes it is still in the early stages of this operating leverage, with structural demand for financial advice growing and new avenues for growth emerging through its Hubco strategy. WT Financial Group expects to lodge its audited financial statements and Appendix 4E by 28 August 2026, with no material variances anticipated from these indicative figures.