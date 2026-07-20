Activeport Secures Major Asian Telco GOIP for Global Edge Platform

Activeport Group Ltd (ASX: ATV) announced on 20 July 2026 that GOIP Globalnet (“GOIP”), a major Asian telecommunications carrier, has signed onto its Global Edge platform. Activeport Group Ltd delivers network automation and orchestration software to telecommunications, data centre, and IT markets worldwide, turning existing infrastructure into scalable, automated, revenue-generating digital platforms. This agreement marks the third major international carrier to adopt Global Edge within its first week of launch, underscoring Activeport’s strategy to accelerate recurring revenue growth.

Under the agreement, GOIP will utilise Activeport’s Global Edge portal to purchase Direct Internet Access (DIA) and Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) connectivity across Australia. GOIP, a licensed carrier group spanning Asia-Pacific, Greater China, the United States, Japan, and Germany, serves thousands of enterprise customers globally. Global Edge will facilitate GOIP in automating the purchasing, provisioning, billing, and management of network circuits for its enterprise clientele, initially in Australia, with expansion anticipated as Activeport extends its technology globally. This connectivity will link Australia to GOIP’s extensive network across these regions.

This strategic partnership is expected to bring substantial new recurring revenue to Activeport. The company highlighted that carriers of GOIP’s magnitude typically acquire network services in significant volumes, which can rapidly compound revenue. Activeport also anticipates strong gross margins from potential additional software-driven services like managed firewalls, cloud on-ramps, and SD-WAN. Michael Glynn, Activeport Chief Commercial & Operating Officer, commented, “GOIP is a significant win for Global Edge. Landing another major Asia-Pacific carrier so soon after Spark and ViewQwest tells us this strategy is the right product at the right time. Carriers of GOIP’s scale are exactly who we built Global Edge for.” The initial agreement term is 36 months.