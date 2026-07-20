Weebit Nano Upgrades FY26 Revenue Outlook

Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX: WBT), a leading developer of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, announced on 19 July 2026 that it has upgraded its revenue guidance for the twelve months ending 30 June 2026. The company, which develops and licenses groundbreaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) non-volatile memory (NVM) solutions for advanced system-on-chip (SoC) designs, now anticipates significantly higher revenue ahead of its full year results release. Weebit Nano’s technology aims to address the growing need for higher performance and lower power memory solutions in applications such as AI inference, automotive electronics, and industrial systems.

Based on unaudited numbers, Weebit Nano now expects its revenue for the financial year 2026 to be at least A$13.5 million. This updated projection represents a notable increase from its previous guidance, which stood at “at least A$12 million.” The company explicitly attributed this uplift in revenue expectations primarily to the expansion of its customer projects, signalling a deepening of existing relationships and potentially new engagements within its client portfolio. This positive trend underscores the growing market acceptance and integration of its innovative memory solutions.

The continued growth in customer projects highlights the ongoing adoption of Weebit Nano’s ReRAM technology, which provides semiconductor memory elements that are designed to be faster, less expensive, more reliable, and more energy-efficient than those using existing flash memory solutions. This early indication of improved financial performance sets the stage for the full audited financial year 2026 results, which are scheduled for release on 28 August 2026. Investors and market observers will be keen to review these forthcoming results for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s operational achievements and financial position.