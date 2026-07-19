Fletcher Building Limited (ASX: FBU) today announced a significant agreement between its subsidiary, Golden Bay Cement, and the New Zealand Government. Fletcher Building is a leading Australasian building materials and construction company, supplying a wide range of products and services for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. The agreement sees the New Zealand Government grant Golden Bay Cement up to $60 million to support the continued operation of its Northland cement manufacturing facility. This initiative is described as a specific, one-time response to an exceptional set of circumstances, aiming to ensure the ongoing viability of domestic cement production.

Under the terms of the agreement, Golden Bay Cement has committed to continuing cement production at its Northland plant until at least 2040. Furthermore, the company will invest a minimum of $150 million through to 2040, phased over time, into ongoing operations, optimisation, resilience, and decarbonisation initiatives. This arrangement underscores the strategic importance of retaining domestic cement manufacturing capability to New Zealand’s infrastructure supply chain and national resilience. Golden Bay Cement operates the nation’s only domestic cement manufacturing facility, supplying nearly 60% of the cement used across New Zealand.

The agreement also addresses the carbon cost disadvantage faced by Golden Bay Cement relative to imported cement, a factor that an independent assessment concluded could force a shift to an import-only model from 2030 without support. Fletcher Building Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Andrew Reding, highlighted the benefits of onshore production, including reduced exposure to shipping disruptions, supply shocks, and price volatility. He added that the domestic supply secured by this agreement is materially lower-carbon than potential imported alternatives due to Golden Bay Cement’s investments in modernisation and alternative fuels, underscoring the collaborative effort between business and government in the national interest.