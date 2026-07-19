Fee War Paradox: Cost Versus True Active Value

Australian wealth management is gripped by an intense fee war, with retail investors benefiting. Driven by the rise of low-cost exchange-traded funds and heightened regulatory scrutiny, choosing the cheapest investment option has become almost automatic. Superannuation trustees and financial advisers are focused on shaving basis points to maximise member outcomes. Morningstar Australasia, an investment research firm, through its “The Predictive Power of Fees” study, demonstrates this cost focus is sound, finding lower-cost funds often outperform pricier peers over the long term.

However, a dangerous industry paradox emerges when this rule is applied blindly. While a lower fee increases a fund’s statistical odds of success, a cheap fund is not necessarily a good fund; cost and value are distinct. The actual magnitude of net returns depends heavily on the “active risk” a manager takes – their intentional deviation from the passive benchmark – and how skilfully this is done. Many budget active products, particularly in Australian large-cap equities, operate as “closet indexers.” These managers maintain tight tracking error, with portfolios virtually identical to the index, holding similar mega-cap banks and miners.

By taking negligible active risk, these managers cannot outperform enough to recoup discounted fees, potentially exposing investors to concentration risks. Conversely, while higher fees often draw criticism, they are not inherently toxic; they merely raise the hurdle for justification. True active management demands skill, conviction, and courage to construct a portfolio significantly different from the benchmark. If an active manager has a proven process, a skilled team, and takes meaningful, intelligent active risk, a higher fee can be justified, provided they consistently deliver outperformance net of fees. Morningstar’s research evaluates managers to ensure their price matches their value, highlighting intelligent active risk delivers the prize.