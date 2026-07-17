Qoria Completes Aura Acquisition and Capital Raise, Board Changes Finalised

Qoria Limited (ASX: QOR) has announced the successful implementation of its Scheme of Arrangement, confirming the acquisition of all its fully paid ordinary shares by Aura Consolidated Group, Inc. This significant development, effective 17 July 2026, also coincides with the completion of Aura’s substantial Capital Raise. Under the Scheme, Qoria shareholders have received CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) representing shares in Aura common stock as consideration for their holdings.

Eligible Scheme Shareholders have had their Qoria Shares transferred to Aura, receiving one Scheme Consideration CDI for approximately every 17.32 Qoria Shares held on the Record Date of 10 July 2026. A total of 81,278,566 Scheme Consideration CDIs were issued. Non-Electing Unmarketable Parcel Shareholders, holding 2,127 or fewer Qoria shares, are due a cash payment by 24 July 2026. This cash consideration is valued at A$5.4917753529142 per Scheme Consideration CDI, equivalent to approximately A$0.317123 per Qoria Share. Aura has also successfully closed its US$100 million Capital Raise.

With the Scheme implemented, Qoria’s board has seen resignations from Peter Pawlowitsch (Chairman) and Tim Levy (Managing Director), with William Lundregan, Stephanie Majteles, and Ben Jenkins appointed as new directors. The board of Aura now includes Hari Ravichandran (MD and CEO), Peter Pawlowitsch (Deputy Chairman), and Tim Levy (Executive Director). Aura CDIs are expected to commence normal trading on the ASX on Monday, 20 July 2026, following the suspension of Qoria Shares on 8 July 2026. Qoria is scheduled for removal from the ASX’s official list from the close of trading on the same day.